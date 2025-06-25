445th AW hosts joint exercise Relentless Valor in Ohio

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Air Force’s 445th Airlift Wing conducted joint exercise Relentless Valor June 6-7 at three geographically separated locations in Ohio to train various medical capabilities through different scenarios and stages. Hosted by the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, in coordination with the U.S. Air Force’s 944th ASTS from Luke AFB, Arizona, the large-scale exercise simulated medical operations post invasion in a contested space in the United States Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility. Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio; Springfield, Ohio; and Wright State University’s Calamityville in Fairborn, Ohio, provided the backdrop for medical and security forces units to practice their capabilities. (U.S. Air Force video by Amanda Dick) Video footage from 445th AW, 178th Wing, and 88th Air Base Wing.