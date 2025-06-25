Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBOA 2025 Day 3 Highlights

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Andrea Chaney and Lisa Missenda

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    CBOA is a week-long user assessment that provides critical Warfighter input into form, fit, and function of early Science & Technology prototypes utilized within a relevant operational environment.

    The Concept Tent at CBOA 25 provides a venue for Warfighter feedback on emerging technologies and concepts that do not yet have a prototype or model to insert into the live CBOA field assessment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 17:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968238
    VIRIN: 250625-D-HT311-2332
    Filename: DOD_111100262
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    DTRA
    DTRA Defense Threat Reduction Agency
    CBOA 2025

