CBOA 2025 Day 3 Highlights

CBOA is a week-long user assessment that provides critical Warfighter input into form, fit, and function of early Science & Technology prototypes utilized within a relevant operational environment.
The Concept Tent at CBOA 25 provides a venue for Warfighter feedback on emerging technologies and concepts that do not yet have a prototype or model to insert into the live CBOA field assessment.
