    MacDill in Motion: Aircraft Metals Technology

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen repair and maintain mission-critical parts at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Waring speaks on how the 6th MXS metals technology shop plays a crucial role in maintaining operational readiness by fabricating and repairing essential aircraft components. Their work ensures that aircraft remain mission-ready and capable of supporting vital operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    This work, MacDill in Motion: Aircraft Metals Technology, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

