6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen repair and maintain mission-critical parts at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Waring speaks on how the 6th MXS metals technology shop plays a crucial role in maintaining operational readiness by fabricating and repairing essential aircraft components. Their work ensures that aircraft remain mission-ready and capable of supporting vital operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 16:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968234
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-RI626-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111100120
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MacDill in Motion: Aircraft Metals Technology, by A1C Monique Stober, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
