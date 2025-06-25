MacDill in Motion: Aircraft Metals Technology

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



6th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals technology Airmen repair and maintain mission-critical parts at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Waring speaks on how the 6th MXS metals technology shop plays a crucial role in maintaining operational readiness by fabricating and repairing essential aircraft components. Their work ensures that aircraft remain mission-ready and capable of supporting vital operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)