    Forging Fitness, Fueling Readiness

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Airman Emilee Seiler 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Team Fairchild hits the gym at the base fitness center at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 17, 2025. The facility plays a key role in fostering a fit, ready force capable of meeting mission demands. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Emilee Seiler)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 15:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968220
    VIRIN: 250617-F-VC982-1001
    Filename: DOD_111099966
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

    This work, Forging Fitness, Fueling Readiness, by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    fitness
    AMC
    readiness
    lethality
    contentcollectionweek

