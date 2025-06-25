Team Fairchild hits the gym at the base fitness center at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, June 17, 2025. The facility plays a key role in fostering a fit, ready force capable of meeting mission demands. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Emilee Seiler)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 15:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968220
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-VC982-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111099966
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Forging Fitness, Fueling Readiness, by Amn Emilee Seiler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.