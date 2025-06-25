Vignette: Calif. Army Guard member reflects on LA fed protective mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Andrew Oliveira, a computer/ detection systems repairer with the 578th Brigade Engineer Battalion, California Army National Guard, speaks about his experiences during the mission to protect federal buildings and property in the Los Angeles area, at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, June 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)