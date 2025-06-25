Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine credits members from DTRA and their expertise in deeply buried underground targets.

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Andrea Chaney 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Recently, DTRA made headlines living up to our mission to deter strategic attacks against the United States and our allies. We continue to prevent, reduce, and counter WMD and emerging threats and prevail against WMD-armed adversaries in crisis and conflict.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 14:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 968210
    VIRIN: 250626-D-HT311-7451
    Filename: DOD_111099917
    Length: 00:12:41
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    DTRA
    DTRA Defense Threat Reduction Agency

