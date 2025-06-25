Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine credits members from DTRA and their expertise in deeply buried underground targets.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968210" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recently, DTRA made headlines living up to our mission to deter strategic attacks against the United States and our allies. We continue to prevent, reduce, and counter WMD and emerging threats and prevail against WMD-armed adversaries in crisis and conflict.