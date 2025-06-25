Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hotel Company Receiving

    PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jordy Morales 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    New recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 24, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 14:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968209
    VIRIN: 250624-M-JM917-2001
    Filename: DOD_111099916
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Receiving, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Recruit, Receiving, MCRDPI, Drill Instructor, ERR

