New recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, arrive on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 24, 2025. Recruits begin the receiving process with administrative processing, gear issue, and haircuts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jordy Morales)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 14:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968209
|VIRIN:
|250624-M-JM917-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111099916
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hotel Company Receiving, by Cpl Jordy Morales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
