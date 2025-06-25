Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vignette: Calif. Army Guard member reflects on LA fed protective mission

    LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy 

    Title 10 support to Department of Homeland Security

    Spc. Nadia Cano, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 149th Chemical COmpany, California Army National Guard, speaks about her experiences during the mission to protect federal buildings and property in the Los Angeles area, at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, June 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 17:06
    Location: LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US

    This work, Vignette: Calif. Army Guard member reflects on LA fed protective mission, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    california army national guard
    T10DHS

