Spc. Nadia Cano, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with the 149th Chemical COmpany, California Army National Guard, speaks about her experiences during the mission to protect federal buildings and property in the Los Angeles area, at Joint Forces Training Base Los Alamitos, June 25, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jon Soucy)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 17:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968208
|VIRIN:
|250625-A-WU705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111099913
|Length:
|00:00:24
|Location:
|LOS ALAMITOS, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vignette: Calif. Army Guard member reflects on LA fed protective mission, by SFC Jon Soucy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.