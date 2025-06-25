325th OSS weather flight’s role during hurricane season

U.S. Airmen with the 325th Operational Support Squadron explain their role during hurricane season June 12, 2025 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 every year. The 325th OSS weather flight plays a key role in the tracking of storms and helping leadership make informed decisions on how to navigate during times where there is potential threatening weather to the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire.)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 14:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968202
|VIRIN:
|250625-F-IB373-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111099861
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
