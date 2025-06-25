Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th OSS weather flight’s role during hurricane season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 325th Operational Support Squadron explain their role during hurricane season June 12, 2025 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida. Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30 every year. The 325th OSS weather flight plays a key role in the tracking of storms and helping leadership make informed decisions on how to navigate during times where there is potential threatening weather to the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 14:35
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968202
    VIRIN: 250625-F-IB373-1001
    Filename: DOD_111099861
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th OSS weather flight’s role during hurricane season, by A1C Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    weather
    ACC
    OSS
    readiness
    Hurricane season
    Tyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download