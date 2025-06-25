Welcome to SERE

U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists train aircrew and personnel to survive in any environment, evade capture, resist exploitation, and escape if necessary. They provide critical instruction in skills like wilderness survival, combat evasion, and resistance techniques under captivity. Their mission ensures that isolated personnel can return with honor, making them vital to both individual safety and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)
|06.11.2025
|06.26.2025 14:07
|Package
|Location:
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US
