    Welcome to SERE

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Video by Airman Aidan Stein 

    19th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists train aircrew and personnel to survive in any environment, evade capture, resist exploitation, and escape if necessary. They provide critical instruction in skills like wilderness survival, combat evasion, and resistance techniques under captivity. Their mission ensures that isolated personnel can return with honor, making them vital to both individual safety and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 14:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968196
    VIRIN: 250611-F-AS012-1001
    Filename: DOD_111099789
    Length: 00:02:40
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, ARKANSAS, US

