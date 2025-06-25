Welcome to SERE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape specialists train aircrew and personnel to survive in any environment, evade capture, resist exploitation, and escape if necessary. They provide critical instruction in skills like wilderness survival, combat evasion, and resistance techniques under captivity. Their mission ensures that isolated personnel can return with honor, making them vital to both individual safety and mission success. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Stein)