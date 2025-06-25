Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kosovo Regional Command East End Of Tour Video

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cheryl Madolev, Capt. James Mason and Sgt. Grace Wajler

    153rd Public Affairs Detachment

    The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team commanded the 34th rotation of Kosovo Force Regional Command East. The KFOR deployment journey for the 41st began in July 2024 at Fort Johnson, Louisiana and concluded in June 2025 at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The 41st oversaw and conducted thousands of missions in support of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission throughout their time deployed.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 14:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968195
    VIRIN: 250626-Z-HY815-1001
    Filename: DOD_111099759
    Length: 00:10:53
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ

    TAGS

    KFOR
    National Guard
    StrongerTogether

