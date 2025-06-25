Kosovo Regional Command East End Of Tour Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968195" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team commanded the 34th rotation of Kosovo Force Regional Command East. The KFOR deployment journey for the 41st began in July 2024 at Fort Johnson, Louisiana and concluded in June 2025 at Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo. The 41st oversaw and conducted thousands of missions in support of the NATO-led Kosovo Force mission throughout their time deployed.