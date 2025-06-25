58th Inactivation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Garcia, 58th Rescue Squadron senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Edson, 58th Rescue Squadron commander, were the overseeing officials at the 58th Rescue Squadron Inactivation Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 18, 2025. The video details the history and legacy of the 58th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn. Jaden Kidd)