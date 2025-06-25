Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    58th Inactivation

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS, AFB, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Garcia, 58th Rescue Squadron senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Edson, 58th Rescue Squadron commander, were the overseeing officials at the 58th Rescue Squadron Inactivation Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 18, 2025. The video details the history and legacy of the 58th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn. Jaden Kidd)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 13:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968193
    VIRIN: 250626-F-NX073-1001
    Filename: DOD_111099756
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NELLIS, AFB, NEVADA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 58th Inactivation, by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nellis AFB
    Air Force
    air power
    58th
    58th Rescue Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download