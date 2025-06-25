U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Garcia, 58th Rescue Squadron senior enlisted leader, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Edson, 58th Rescue Squadron commander, were the overseeing officials at the 58th Rescue Squadron Inactivation Ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 18, 2025. The video details the history and legacy of the 58th Rescue Squadron. (U.S. Air Force video by Amn. Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 13:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968193
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-NX073-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111099756
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|NELLIS, AFB, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 58th Inactivation, by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.