250 years from USACE Walla Walla District

Since its inception when General George Washington appointed Colonel Richard Gridley as the first Chief Engineer on June 16, 1775, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ rich history has been a reflection of every dedicated individual who’s been a part of this organization.



USACE has been at the forefront of engineering excellence, responding to the nation’s most complex challenges with unmatched expertise and dedication. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War to building the infrastructure that saw America grow as a military and economic powerhouse, the USACE mission has always been clear: deliver engineering solutions for the nation’s toughest challenges.



For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has accomplished its missions to serve the nation, its Armed Forces and its citizens. USACE is an elite organization with more than 40,000 committed teammates who work every day to solve some of the nation’s most complex challenges.



