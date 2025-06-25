Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ruler of the Road 2025

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jeremiah Meaney and Spc. Shawn Richardson

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 82nd Airborne Division's inaugural “Ruler of the Road” competition put its best drivers and maintainers to the test, raising the bar for what it means to be combat-ready.
    From PMCS and precision driving to endurance events and even a written exam, this challenge pushed competitors to demonstrate technical mastery, physical stamina, and battlefield focus.
    Our ability to move, maintain, and sustain under pressure is what gives the 82nd its edge against modern threats. Competition is just another tool in our belt, strengthening the expertise that powers the division and the Army as a whole.
    Interviewed subjects include Master Sgt. Kevin Berrios and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel McDuffie.

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 12:45
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968182
    VIRIN: 250625-A-DJ785-2786
    Filename: DOD_111099461
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    logistics
    competition
    maintenance
    Fort Bragg
    Airborne

