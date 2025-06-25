Ruler of the Road 2025

The 82nd Airborne Division's inaugural “Ruler of the Road” competition put its best drivers and maintainers to the test, raising the bar for what it means to be combat-ready.
From PMCS and precision driving to endurance events and even a written exam, this challenge pushed competitors to demonstrate technical mastery, physical stamina, and battlefield focus.
Our ability to move, maintain, and sustain under pressure is what gives the 82nd its edge against modern threats. Competition is just another tool in our belt, strengthening the expertise that powers the division and the Army as a whole.
Interviewed subjects include Master Sgt. Kevin Berrios and Sgt. 1st Class Daniel McDuffie.
