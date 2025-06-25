Illinois Guard trains with Polish partners on drone-aided targeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Illinois Army National Guard partnered with Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces June 1–15 to train remote observers on call-for-fire missions and targeting tactics. Soldiers from the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are helping Poland expand its capability to integrate artillery into their TDF structure—a key step in modernizing defense efforts. The training includes observer techniques, drone integration, and battlefield targeting—mirroring lessons learned from modern conflicts. This collaboration strengthens interoperability and reflects a long-standing partnership under the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)