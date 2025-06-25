Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Illinois Guard trains with Polish partners on drone-aided targeting

    UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The Illinois Army National Guard partnered with Poland’s Territorial Defence Forces June 1–15 to train remote observers on call-for-fire missions and targeting tactics. Soldiers from the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team are helping Poland expand its capability to integrate artillery into their TDF structure—a key step in modernizing defense efforts. The training includes observer techniques, drone integration, and battlefield targeting—mirroring lessons learned from modern conflicts. This collaboration strengthens interoperability and reflects a long-standing partnership under the State Partnership Program. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio)

    Location: US

    TAGS

    State Partnership Program
    Poland
    National Guard
    drone
    SPP
    forward oberserver

