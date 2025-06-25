Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P&L Railway hosts appreciation ride at Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2025

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    FORT KNOX, Ky. — P&L Railway hosted a Fort Knox appreciation train ride through the installation, June 21.

    More than 300 individuals received a free ride in one of the passenger cars. The ride included a stop halfway through the route, allowing passengers to step onto the platform for a view and photo opportunity. The event also featured a free cookout-style meal following the ride.

    Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 12:10
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

