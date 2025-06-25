P&L Railway hosts appreciation ride at Fort Knox

FORT KNOX, Ky. — P&L Railway hosted a Fort Knox appreciation train ride through the installation, June 21.
More than 300 individuals received a free ride in one of the passenger cars. The ride included a stop halfway through the route, allowing passengers to step onto the platform for a view and photo opportunity. The event also featured a free cookout-style meal following the ride.
Visit Fort Knox News at www.army.mil/knox for all of Central Kentucky's latest military news and information.
