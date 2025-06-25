Mission-Ready Airmen: 42nd CONS resilience and readiness day video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968166" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 42nd Contracting Squadron teams up with 42nd Security Forces to host a resiliency and readiness day in Wetumpka, Alabama, June 20, 2025. This Security Forces-led exercise immersed contracting Airmen in realistic combat scenarios, bolstering their tactical proficiency and ensuring peak mission readiness when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)