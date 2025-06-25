Mission-Ready Airmen: 42nd CONS resilience and readiness day video

The 42nd Contracting Squadron teams up with 42nd Security Forces to host a resiliency and readiness day in Wetumpka, Alabama, June 20, 2025. This Security Forces-led exercise immersed contracting Airmen in realistic combat scenarios, bolstering their tactical proficiency and ensuring peak mission readiness when it matters most. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Porter)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 11:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968166
|VIRIN:
|250624-F-UQ930-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111099285
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|WETUMPKA, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
