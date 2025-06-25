Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo 

    156th Wing

    U.S. Airmen with the 156th Contingency Response Group, Puerto Rico Air National Guard, arrive from the Combat Readiness and Training Center at Gulfport, Mississippi to Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center at Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Feb. 5, 2025. Exercise Sentry South-Southern Strike is a joint military partnership that strengthens contingency response operations, agile combat employment, aeromedical evacuation, joint maritime training, specialized fueling operations and intra-theater airlift and airdrop. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Gisselle Toro Caraballo)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 11:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968165
    VIRIN: 250623-Z-AP021-1001
    Filename: DOD_111099283
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: US

    This work, Sentry South-Southern Strike 2025, by SrA Gisselle Toro Caraballo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    156th Contingency Response Group
    Southern Strike 2025

