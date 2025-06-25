SLATED VERSION - Around the Air Force: Human-Machine Teaming, Sonic Boom Research, and Survivable Communication Networks

In this week’s look Around the Air Force, human-machine teaming for better decision-making in battle sprints forward with an experimental program, researchers are studying the impact of sonic booms as rocket launches become more frequent, and the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system enhances warfighting with a more survivable and strategic communication network.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 10:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
