    Around the Air Force: Human-Machine Teaming, Sonic Boom Research, and Survivable Communication Networks

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Spencer Perkins 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force       

    In this week’s look Around the Air Force, human-machine teaming for better decision-making in battle sprints forward with an experimental program, researchers are studying the impact of sonic booms as rocket launches become more frequent, and the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system enhances warfighting with a more survivable and strategic communication network.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 10:24
    Location: US

