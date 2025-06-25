Around the Air Force: Human-Machine Teaming, Sonic Boom Research, and Survivable Communication Networks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this week’s look Around the Air Force, human-machine teaming for better decision-making in battle sprints forward with an experimental program, researchers are studying the impact of sonic booms as rocket launches become more frequent, and the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system enhances warfighting with a more survivable and strategic communication network.