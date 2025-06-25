Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Drone POV: Sky Soldiers Use FPV Drones to Strike Targets During Swift Response 2025

    PABRADė, LITHUANIA

    05.19.2025

    Courtesy Video

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade used first-person view (FPV) drones to engage simulated targets at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, during Swift Response 2025, May 19, 2025. The exercise enhanced lethality and tested the integration of small unmanned aerial systems into dismounted infantry operations.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army video courtesy of 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 10:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968157
    VIRIN: 250519-A-XY121-2374
    Filename: DOD_111099159
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: PABRADė, LT

