Drone POV: Sky Soldiers Use FPV Drones to Strike Targets During Swift Response 2025

U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade used first-person view (FPV) drones to engage simulated targets at Pabradė Training Area, Lithuania, during Swift Response 2025, May 19, 2025. The exercise enhanced lethality and tested the integration of small unmanned aerial systems into dismounted infantry operations.



The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.



(U.S. Army video courtesy of 1st Lt. Francesco La Torre)