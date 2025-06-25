Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REMARKS: Col. Mark Bush Takes Command of 173rd Airborne Brigade

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.26.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army Col. Mark Bush, incoming commander of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, delivered remarks to paratroopers, families, and community members during a change of command ceremony at Caserma Del Din in Vicenza, Italy, June 26, 2025. The event marked the official transfer of leadership within the brigade.

    The 173rd Airborne Brigade serves as the U.S. Army’s Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of rapidly deploying forces across the U.S. European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 09:29
    Location: VICENZA, IT

