B-ROLL: Vicenza Military Community celebrates 250 years of US Army heritage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968151" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), join the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 207th Military Intelligence, 414th Contracting Support Brigade and civilians for the Army Heritage Run to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army at Caserma Del Din, Italy, on June 17, 2025. The Vicenza Military Community commemorated Army Heritage Month and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army with a community event hosted by SETAF-AF on Caserma Del Din. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jamaries Casado)



Shot List:

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT RACK FOCUS: Flags and SETAF-AF banner on a building.

(00:2:22) LONG SHOT: SETAF-AF banner on the building.

(00:6:00) LONG SHOT: Soldiers stand at parade rest in formation.

(00:12:09) LONG SHOT: Soldiers salute during reveille.

(00:29:10) MEDIUM SHOT: CSM Harness makes opening remarks.

(00:39:08) MEDIUM SHOT: CSM Harness makes closing remarks.

(00:44:04) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Gen. Gainey, CSM Harness and two soldiers prepare to cut the Army Birthday cake.

(00:53:18) MEDIUM SHOT: Cake is cut.

(01:02:01) CLOSE SHOT PAN SLOW-MO: Cake up close from left to right.

(01:10:03) LONG SHOT: Formation runs forward while counting cadence.

(01:14:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers run while counting cadence.

(01:17:16) LONG SHOT ZOOM IN SLOW MO: Soldiers run towards the finish line.