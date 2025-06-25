Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: Vicenza Military Community celebrates 250 years of US Army heritage

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.17.2025

    Video by Pfc. Jamaries Casado 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), join the 173rd Airborne Brigade, 207th Military Intelligence, 414th Contracting Support Brigade and civilians for the Army Heritage Run to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army at Caserma Del Din, Italy, on June 17, 2025. The Vicenza Military Community commemorated Army Heritage Month and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army with a community event hosted by SETAF-AF on Caserma Del Din. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jamaries Casado)

    Shot List:
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT RACK FOCUS: Flags and SETAF-AF banner on a building.
    (00:2:22) LONG SHOT: SETAF-AF banner on the building.
    (00:6:00) LONG SHOT: Soldiers stand at parade rest in formation.
    (00:12:09) LONG SHOT: Soldiers salute during reveille.
    (00:29:10) MEDIUM SHOT: CSM Harness makes opening remarks.
    (00:39:08) MEDIUM SHOT: CSM Harness makes closing remarks.
    (00:44:04) MEDIUM SHOT: Maj. Gen. Gainey, CSM Harness and two soldiers prepare to cut the Army Birthday cake.
    (00:53:18) MEDIUM SHOT: Cake is cut.
    (01:02:01) CLOSE SHOT PAN SLOW-MO: Cake up close from left to right.
    (01:10:03) LONG SHOT: Formation runs forward while counting cadence.
    (01:14:08) MEDIUM SHOT: Soldiers run while counting cadence.
    (01:17:16) LONG SHOT ZOOM IN SLOW MO: Soldiers run towards the finish line.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968151
    VIRIN: 250617-A-YL422-1847
    PIN: 12
    Filename: DOD_111099103
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: VICENZA, IT

