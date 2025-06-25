B-ROLL: Vicenza Military Community celebrates 250 years of US Army heritage

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), 173rd Airborne Brigade, 207th Military Intelligence, 414th Contracting Support Brigade and civilians participate in the Army Heritage Run to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army at Caserma Del Din, Italy, on June 17, 2025. The Vicenza Military Community commemorated Army Heritage Month and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army with a community event hosted by SETAF-AF on Caserma Del Din. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)



Shot List

(00:00:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers stand in formation

(00:03:19) CLOSE UP SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers salute the flag

(00:07:21) CLOSE UP SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. and Italian flags

(00:14:23) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers take the Oath of Reenlistment

(00:26:20) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers shake hands with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, command sergeant major, and Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF)

(00:33:08) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers march

(00:40:07) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers receive awards

(00:47:19) CLOSE UP SHOT (RACK FOCUS): U.S. Soldiers receive awards

(00:54:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Cake cutting

(01:03:04) LONG SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers run

(01:13:10) CLOSE UP SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers run

(01:18:16) MEDIUM SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers run

(01:27:16) MEDIUM SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers run

(01:30:19) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run

(01:42:09) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run

(01:47:02) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run

(01:51:14) LONG SHOT (SLOW MO): U.S. Soldiers run

(01:57:12) CLOSE UP SHOT (SLOW MO): U.S. Soldiers run

(02:02:06) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run

(02:05:22) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldier holds guidon

(02:09:11) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run

(02:09:19) CLOSE UP SHOT: SETAF-AF Command team take a group photo