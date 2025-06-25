Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: Vicenza Military Community celebrates 250 years of US Army heritage

    VICENZA, ITALY

    06.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), 173rd Airborne Brigade, 207th Military Intelligence, 414th Contracting Support Brigade and civilians participate in the Army Heritage Run to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army at Caserma Del Din, Italy, on June 17, 2025. The Vicenza Military Community commemorated Army Heritage Month and the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army with a community event hosted by SETAF-AF on Caserma Del Din. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Kylejian Francia)

    Shot List
    (00:00:00) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers stand in formation
    (00:03:19) CLOSE UP SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers salute the flag
    (00:07:21) CLOSE UP SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. and Italian flags
    (00:14:23) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers take the Oath of Reenlistment
    (00:26:20) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers shake hands with U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness, command sergeant major, and Maj. Gen. Andrew C. Gainey, commanding general, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF)
    (00:33:08) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers march
    (00:40:07) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers receive awards
    (00:47:19) CLOSE UP SHOT (RACK FOCUS): U.S. Soldiers receive awards
    (00:54:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Cake cutting
    (01:03:04) LONG SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers run
    (01:13:10) CLOSE UP SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers run
    (01:18:16) MEDIUM SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers run
    (01:27:16) MEDIUM SHOT (SLOWMO): U.S. Soldiers run
    (01:30:19) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run
    (01:42:09) MEDIUM SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run
    (01:47:02) LONG SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run
    (01:51:14) LONG SHOT (SLOW MO): U.S. Soldiers run
    (01:57:12) CLOSE UP SHOT (SLOW MO): U.S. Soldiers run
    (02:02:06) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run
    (02:05:22) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldier holds guidon
    (02:09:11) CLOSE UP SHOT: U.S. Soldiers run
    (02:09:19) CLOSE UP SHOT: SETAF-AF Command team take a group photo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968146
    VIRIN: 250617-A-SB019-1328
    PIN: 12
    Filename: DOD_111098972
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: VICENZA, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-ROLL: Vicenza Military Community celebrates 250 years of US Army heritage, by SGT Kylejian Francia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

