SECNAV: Focus on Shipbuilding

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan shares his thoughts on the importance of shipbuilding and revitalizing the maritime industrial base in the United States as an essential aspect of national security. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 08:31
