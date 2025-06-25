SECNAV: Focus on Shipbuilding

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Secretary of the Navy John Phelan shares his thoughts on the importance of shipbuilding and revitalizing the maritime industrial base in the United States as an essential aspect of national security. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)