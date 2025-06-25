Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SECNAV: Focus on Shipbuilding

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Secretary of the Navy John Phelan shares his thoughts on the importance of shipbuilding and revitalizing the maritime industrial base in the United States as an essential aspect of national security. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 08:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968144
    VIRIN: 250620-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111098950
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV: Focus on Shipbuilding, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    shipyard
    shipbuilding
    secnav
    john phelan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download