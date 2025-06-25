The Air Force, in coordination with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, conducts testing of the GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrator weapon system, a precision-guided, bunker-busting munition purpose-built to defeat deeply buried and hardened targets on Dec. 11, 2020 and June 6, 2024. The test demonstrated the Air Force’s ability to severely damage or destroy targets, including those concealed heavily within reinforced underground facilities, or hardened mountain complexes.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 09:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968143
|VIRIN:
|250626-F-HK977-9675
|Filename:
|DOD_111098941
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
This work, GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrator Test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.