Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrator Test

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    The Air Force, in coordination with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, conducts testing of the GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrator weapon system, a precision-guided, bunker-busting munition purpose-built to defeat deeply buried and hardened targets on Dec. 11, 2020 and June 6, 2024. The test demonstrated the Air Force’s ability to severely damage or destroy targets, including those concealed heavily within reinforced underground facilities, or hardened mountain complexes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968143
    VIRIN: 250626-F-HK977-9675
    Filename: DOD_111098941
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 11
    High-Res. Downloads: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrator Test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MOP
    US Air Force
    GBU-57
    Massive Ordinance Penetrator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download