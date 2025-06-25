GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrator Test

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force, in coordination with the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, conducts testing of the GBU-57 Massive Ordinance Penetrator weapon system, a precision-guided, bunker-busting munition purpose-built to defeat deeply buried and hardened targets on Dec. 11, 2020 and June 6, 2024. The test demonstrated the Air Force’s ability to severely damage or destroy targets, including those concealed heavily within reinforced underground facilities, or hardened mountain complexes.