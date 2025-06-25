Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    21st TSC 92R MOS Spotlight

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.13.2025

    Video by Pvt. Kadence Connors 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Jasmine Siegfried with the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command shares insight on what it takes to be a 92R Parachute Rigger. Siegfried talks about the precision and attention to detail her job entails to make sure every mission is successful. (U.S. Army video by Pvt. Kadence Connors)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 05:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968138
    VIRIN: 250613-A-IR446-7246
    Filename: DOD_111098723
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st TSC 92R MOS Spotlight, by PV2 Kadence Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    21st TSC
    16th Sustaiment Brigade
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download