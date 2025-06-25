Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    435th Air Ground Operations Wing Change of Command (1080p w/graphics)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.18.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Grossklag, Staff Sgt. Joseph Knoch and Airman 1st Class Reese Page

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On June 18, 2025, at a change of command ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing (AGOW) Commander, Col. Matthew Bartlett relinquished command to Col. Leland Cowie III. The 435th AGOW operates three groups, 11 squadrons, and four detachments with more than 1,400 personnel. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)

    This work, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Change of Command (1080p w/graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, SSG Joseph Knoch and A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command Ceremony
    435th Air Ground Operations Wing
    435 AGOW
    Ramstein

