On June 18, 2025, at a change of command ceremony on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing (AGOW) Commander, Col. Matthew Bartlett relinquished command to Col. Leland Cowie III. The 435th AGOW operates three groups, 11 squadrons, and four detachments with more than 1,400 personnel. (Defense Media Activity video by Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Grossklag)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 05:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968135
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-GM327-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111098711
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing Change of Command (720p w/graphics), by SSgt Ryan Grossklag, SSG Joseph Knoch and A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.