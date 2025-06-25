Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: U.S., Indonesian Navies Commence CARAT Indonesia 2025

    INDONESIA

    06.22.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Navy and Indonesian Navy personnel conduct the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 at Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Laut headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 23, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 02:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968129
    VIRIN: 250623-M-FO238-1001
    Filename: DOD_111098521
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update: U.S., Indonesian Navies Commence CARAT Indonesia 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CARAT 2025, CARAT Indonesia, DESRON 7, U.S. 7th Fleet, exercise

