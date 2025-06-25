U.S. Navy and Indonesian Navy personnel conduct the opening ceremony of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 at Tentara Nasional Indonesia Angkatan Laut headquarters in Surabaya, Indonesia, June 23, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 02:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968129
|VIRIN:
|250623-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111098521
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update: U.S., Indonesian Navies Commence CARAT Indonesia 2025, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.