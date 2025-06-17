Pacific News, June 17, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968127" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines based out of Arizona travel to Osan Air Base in the Republic of Korea to rehearse flight operations, Khaan Quest 2025 kicks off their opening ceremony in Mongolia, and sailors aboard the U.S.S George Washington conduct small boat search and rescue training.