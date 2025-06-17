Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News, June 17, 2025

    JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: U.S. Marines based out of Arizona travel to Osan Air Base in the Republic of Korea to rehearse flight operations, Khaan Quest 2025 kicks off their opening ceremony in Mongolia, and sailors aboard the U.S.S George Washington conduct small boat search and rescue training.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 01:39
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

