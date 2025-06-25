Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Update: Exercise Black Start

    ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.23.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    In this Pacific Update: Naval Air Facility Atsugi conducted Exercise Black Start, a real world, no-notice installation energy exercise, where the base simulated a power outage to test the bases ability to continue operations without electricity form off-installation sources.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.26.2025 00:36
    Location: ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP

    Japan
    Atsugi Air Facility
    Indo-Pacific (INDOPACOM)
    Exercise black start
    EERE

