Pacific Update: Exercise Black Start

In this Pacific Update: Naval Air Facility Atsugi conducted Exercise Black Start, a real world, no-notice installation energy exercise, where the base simulated a power outage to test the bases ability to continue operations without electricity form off-installation sources.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2025 00:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|968123
|VIRIN:
|250624-N-MD802-7189
|Filename:
|DOD_111098366
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ATSUGI, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
