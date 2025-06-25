Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Japan Change of Command

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marcus Taylor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Camp Zama hosted the U.S. Army Japan Change of Command ceremony on Tuesday, June 17th.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 23:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968119
    VIRIN: 250617-F-BS430-1003
    Filename: DOD_111098337
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Japan Change of Command, by SSgt Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Japan
    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Army
    U.S. Army Japan

