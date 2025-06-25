AFN Day in the Life: Flying Crew Chief [NO GRAPHICS/NO MUSIC]

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this AFN Day in the Life, SSgt Paul Gassman, a Flying Crew Chief on the C-130J's at the 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, talks about an average day on Yokota Air Base, Japan.



Interviews:

Staff Sergeant Paul Gassman, Flying Crew Chief on C-130J's, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Music audio used from Motion Array under license agreement:

Strive To Success Instrumental - Emanuel Kallins and Chieli Minucci