CGC Eagle members heave mooring line

Members aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) heave a mooring line that is attached to the pier bollards during the Eagle's arrival in San Francisco Bay, California, on June 25, 2025. The mooring line was pulled taut to prevent the Eagle from drifting in the water. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering practical seamanship skills, along with an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
