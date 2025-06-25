CGC Eagle's flag flies in San Francisco Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle's (WIX-327) American flag waves in the wind in San Francisco Bay, California, on June 25, 2025. The American flag flown on the Eagle is 29 feet wide and 19 feet tall. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering practical seamanship skills, along with an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
