CGC Eagle moors in San Francisco

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle's(WIX-327) mooring line is attached to the pier bollards during the Eagle's arrival in San Francisco Bay, California, on June 25, 2025. While in San Francisco, the Eagle will hold a change of command ceremony. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering practical seamanship skills, along with an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)
