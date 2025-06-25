CGC Eagle is pushed by tow boats in San Francisco Bay

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) is pushed by tow boats in San Francisco Bay, California, on June 16, 2025. The tow boats are assisting the Eagle to Pier 15 prior to mooring. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering practical seamanship skills, along with an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)

