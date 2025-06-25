CGC Eagle is pushed by tow boats in San Francisco Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968102" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) is pushed by tow boats in San Francisco Bay, California, on June 16, 2025. The tow boats are assisting the Eagle to Pier 15 prior to mooring. The Eagle has served as a classroom at sea to future Coast Guard officers since 1946, offering practical seamanship skills, along with an at-sea leadership and professional development experience as part of the Coast Guard Academy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)