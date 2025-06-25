CGC Eagle members pass heaving lines in San Francisco Bay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968098" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Coast Guard members aboard the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Barque Eagle (WIX-327) toss a heaving line to U.S. Coast Guard members at Pier 15 in San Francisco, California, on June 25, 2025. The heaving line was used to help attach the Eagle's mooring lines to the pier. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlie Valor)