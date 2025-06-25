Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    101st Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers across the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) demonstrate the unit's various aviation capabilities across the globe on June 25, 2025. The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is one of the most utilized and decorated aviation units in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968097
    VIRIN: 250625-A-ID763-8515
    Filename: DOD_111098052
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: US

    CH-47
    101st Airborne Division
    101st CAB
    AH-64
    UH-60

