Soldiers across the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) demonstrate the unit's various aviation capabilities across the globe on June 25, 2025. The 101st Combat Aviation Brigade is one of the most utilized and decorated aviation units in the Army. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)