Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    100th Army Rock Band

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dustin Reetz 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldier Staff Sgt Christopher Van dyke, with the 100th Army Band, talks about the rock band, at Fort Knox in Fort Knox, Kentucky, on June 25, 2025. The Rock band is one of the many groups that fall under the 100th Army Band. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 18:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968096
    VIRIN: 250624-A-LO422-2896
    Filename: DOD_111098051
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th Army Rock Band, by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox (KY)
    100th Army Band
    81st RD
    81st MCSG
    USARC (Army Reserve)
    100th Army Band; Fort Knox

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download