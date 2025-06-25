U.S. Army soldier Staff Sgt Christopher Van dyke, with the 100th Army Band, talks about the rock band, at Fort Knox in Fort Knox, Kentucky, on June 25, 2025. The Rock band is one of the many groups that fall under the 100th Army Band. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dustin J Reetz/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 18:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968096
|VIRIN:
|250624-A-LO422-2896
|Filename:
|DOD_111098051
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 100th Army Rock Band, by SSG Dustin Reetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.