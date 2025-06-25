Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MARFORK Marines conducts MCMAP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    USAG HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Korea

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, conducted a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, May 16, 2025. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ian Choi)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968095
    VIRIN: 250516-M-QY860-1001
    Filename: DOD_111098050
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: USAG HUMPHREYS, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFORK Marines conducts MCMAP, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    ROK
    Marines
    MARFORK
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    Marine Corps Martial Arts Program (MCMAP)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download