MARFORK Marines conducts MCMAP

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea, conducted a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program training session at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, May 16, 2025. MCMAP is an integrated, weapons-based training system that incorporates the full spectrum of the force continuum on the battlefield and contributes to the mental and physical development of Marines. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Ian Choi)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968095
|VIRIN:
|250516-M-QY860-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111098050
|Length:
|00:01:10
|Location:
|USAG HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
