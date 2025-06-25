DOD Energy, Installation, Environment Leaders Testify on FY26 National Defense Authorization Act

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dale R. Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment; Jeff L. Waksman, acting assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment; Brenda M. Johnson-Turner, performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment; and Michael E. Saunders, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment, testify regarding the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act during a Senate Armed Services Committee readiness and management support subcommittee hearing in Washington, June 25, 2025.