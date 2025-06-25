Dale R. Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment; Jeff L. Waksman, acting assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment; Brenda M. Johnson-Turner, performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment; and Michael E. Saunders, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment, testify regarding the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act during a Senate Armed Services Committee readiness and management support subcommittee hearing in Washington, June 25, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 17:07
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|968084
|Filename:
|DOD_111097692
|Length:
|01:37:05
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DOD Energy, Installation, Environment Leaders Testify on FY26 National Defense Authorization Act , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.