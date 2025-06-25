Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOD Energy, Installation, Environment Leaders Testify on FY26 National Defense Authorization Act

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Dale R. Marks, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment; Jeff L. Waksman, acting assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment; Brenda M. Johnson-Turner, performing the duties of assistant secretary of the Navy for energy, installations and environment; and Michael E. Saunders, acting assistant secretary of the Air Force for energy, installations and environment, testify regarding the fiscal year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act during a Senate Armed Services Committee readiness and management support subcommittee hearing in Washington, June 25, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 17:07
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 968084
    Filename: DOD_111097692
    Length: 01:37:05
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Energy, Installation, Environment Leaders Testify on FY26 National Defense Authorization Act , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

