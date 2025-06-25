MIL Talk: Abrams M240 coax ammo feeder prototype

Capt. Eston Smith showcases M240 coax ammo feeder prototypes at a Maneuver Innovation Lab open house May 13, 2025 on Fort Benning, Georgia. The ammo feeder seeks to reduce the likelihood of ammo jams, ultimately enhancing the reliability of the Abrams M240 coax system across the force. The concept was submitted to the Design, Innovation, Research, and Technology (DIRT) Lab by a Fort Benning Soldier, exemplifying the lab's commitment to supporting Soldier-driven solutions.
Since its opening in February 2025, the MIL has become a hub for collaboration, uniting Soldiers, academics, and industry leaders to solve real-world challenges. A partnership between the Maneuver Center of Excellence’s Maneuver Battle Lab, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), the Civil-Military Innovation Institute, Columbus State University, and Auburn University, the lab fosters creativity and problem-solving through access to state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and expertise.
Fort Benning’s Maneuver Innovation Lab enhances Abrams lethality with Soldier-driven solution
