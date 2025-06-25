Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MIL Talk: Abrams M240 coax ammo feeder prototype

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Payton King 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Eston Smith showcases M240 coax ammo feeder prototypes at a Maneuver Innovation Lab open house May 13, 2025 on Fort Benning, Georgia. The ammo feeder seeks to reduce the likelihood of ammo jams, ultimately enhancing the reliability of the Abrams M240 coax system across the force. The concept was submitted to the Design, Innovation, Research, and Technology (DIRT) Lab by a Fort Benning Soldier, exemplifying the lab's commitment to supporting Soldier-driven solutions.

    Since its opening in February 2025, the MIL has become a hub for collaboration, uniting Soldiers, academics, and industry leaders to solve real-world challenges. A partnership between the Maneuver Center of Excellence’s Maneuver Battle Lab, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), the Civil-Military Innovation Institute, Columbus State University, and Auburn University, the lab fosters creativity and problem-solving through access to state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and expertise.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 15:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968073
    VIRIN: 250513-O-IP164-4331
    Filename: DOD_111097362
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    Fort Benning
    TRADOC
    Maneuver Center of Excellence
    M1 Abrams Series
    DEVCOM
    Maneuver Innovation Lab

