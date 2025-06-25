MIL Talk: Abrams M240 coax ammo feeder prototype

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Eston Smith showcases M240 coax ammo feeder prototypes at a Maneuver Innovation Lab open house May 13, 2025 on Fort Benning, Georgia. The ammo feeder seeks to reduce the likelihood of ammo jams, ultimately enhancing the reliability of the Abrams M240 coax system across the force. The concept was submitted to the Design, Innovation, Research, and Technology (DIRT) Lab by a Fort Benning Soldier, exemplifying the lab's commitment to supporting Soldier-driven solutions.



Since its opening in February 2025, the MIL has become a hub for collaboration, uniting Soldiers, academics, and industry leaders to solve real-world challenges. A partnership between the Maneuver Center of Excellence’s Maneuver Battle Lab, the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), the Civil-Military Innovation Institute, Columbus State University, and Auburn University, the lab fosters creativity and problem-solving through access to state-of-the-art equipment, facilities, and expertise.