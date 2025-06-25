Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minot Air Force Base Open House

    MINOT, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A social media post advertising the Minot Air Force Base Open House at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 14, 2025.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 15:21
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 968070
    VIRIN: 250605-F-YE967-4857
    Filename: DOD_111097291
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: MINOT, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minot Air Force Base Open House, by A1C Vincent Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Minot Air Force Base
    Minot Air Force Base Open House

