Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    891st Security Forces

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla 

    Minot Air Force Base

    Stringer of the 891st Security Forces Squadron in the armory before tripping out at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, June 12, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968069
    VIRIN: 250612-F-YE967-9649
    Filename: DOD_111097263
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: MINOT, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 891st Security Forces, by A1C Vincent Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    891st Security Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download