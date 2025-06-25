Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    California National Guard conduct training for federal protection mission.

    UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Fish 

    Title 10 support to Department of Homeland Security

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 8th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard conduct training at Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, Calif., June 25, 2025.U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Spc. Joshua Fish)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 16:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968067
    VIRIN: 250625-A-YH521-3098
    Filename: DOD_111097153
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: US

