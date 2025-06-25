California National Guard conduct training for federal protection mission.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 8th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard conduct training at Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, Calif., June 25, 2025.U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Spc. Joshua Fish)