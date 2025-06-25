U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 8th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 40th Infantry Division, California Army National Guard conduct training at Joint Forces Training Base in Los Alamitos, Calif., June 25, 2025.U.S. Northern Command is supporting federal agencies by providing military forces to protect federal functions, personnel, and property in the greater Los Angeles area. On June 7, the Secretary of Defense directed USNORTHCOM to establish Task Force 51 to oversee Title 10 forces supporting this mission. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Spc. Joshua Fish)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968067
|VIRIN:
|250625-A-YH521-3098
|Filename:
|DOD_111097153
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, California National Guard conduct training for federal protection mission., by PFC Joshua Fish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
