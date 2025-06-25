Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    114th Fighter Wing Flyover at Huset’s Speedway

    SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Luke Olson 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 114th Fighter Wing fly over Huset’s Speedway during the High Bank Nationals in Brandon, S.D., June 21, 2025. The appearance marked the wing’s first sprint-car race flyover in recent memory. (U.S. Air National Guard video reel by Master Sgt. Luke Olson)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 14:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968066
    VIRIN: 250622-F-LQ671-3001
    Filename: DOD_111097150
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing Flyover at Huset’s Speedway, by MSgt Luke Olson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    114th Fighter Wing; Air National Guard; National Guard; Joe Foss Field; Fly Over; Sprint Car

