Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay conducts surf training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OREGON, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    U.S. Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Station Yaquina Bay conduct surf training at South Beach State Park in Newport, Oregon, May 13, 2025. Coast Guard crews conduct regular training to ensure they ready to respond in a variety of weather conditions and sea states. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 14:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968063
    VIRIN: 250513-G-GJ258-3653
    Filename: DOD_111097144
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: OREGON, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    Motor Life Boat
    47-foot MLB
    47' Motor Life Boat (MLB)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download