Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay conducts surf training

U.S. Coast Guard 47-foot Motor Lifeboats from Station Yaquina Bay conduct surf training at South Beach State Park in Newport, Oregon, May 13, 2025. Coast Guard crews conduct regular training to ensure they ready to respond in a variety of weather conditions and sea states. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daylan Garlic-Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 14:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968063
|VIRIN:
|250513-G-GJ258-3653
|Filename:
|DOD_111097144
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|OREGON, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
