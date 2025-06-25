Pvt. Connor Coombs, a U.S. Soldier assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Battalion, 54th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, and his father, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Coombs, share their family's story of military service during Pvt. Coombs' Turning Blue Ceremony on June 17, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia.
The Coombs family has had a direct descendant proudly serve in the U.S. military in almost every major conflict since the American Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Phillip Wood)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2025 15:20
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|968059
|VIRIN:
|250619-A-YB337-5195
|Filename:
|DOD_111097052
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Legacy of Military Service at Turning Blue Ceremony, by CPT Philip Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.