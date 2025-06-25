Legacy of Military Service at Turning Blue Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pvt. Connor Coombs, a U.S. Soldier assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Battalion, 54th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, and his father, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Coombs, share their family's story of military service during Pvt. Coombs' Turning Blue Ceremony on June 17, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia.



The Coombs family has had a direct descendant proudly serve in the U.S. military in almost every major conflict since the American Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Phillip Wood)