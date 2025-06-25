Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Legacy of Military Service at Turning Blue Ceremony

    FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2025

    Video by Capt. Philip Wood 

    Fort Benning Public Affairs Office

    Pvt. Connor Coombs, a U.S. Soldier assigned to Echo Company, 3rd Battalion, 54th Infantry Regiment, 197th Infantry Brigade, and his father, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jason Coombs, share their family's story of military service during Pvt. Coombs' Turning Blue Ceremony on June 17, 2025, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

    The Coombs family has had a direct descendant proudly serve in the U.S. military in almost every major conflict since the American Revolutionary War. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Phillip Wood)

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.25.2025 15:20
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968059
    VIRIN: 250619-A-YB337-5195
    Filename: DOD_111097052
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: FORT BENNING, GEORGIA, US

    This work, Legacy of Military Service at Turning Blue Ceremony, by CPT Philip Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    infantry
    OSUT
    Turning Blue Ceremony
    #Army250

